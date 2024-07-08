Southern 100: Opening night delayed due to red flag stoppage in Newcomers practice session
The opening night of the 69th Steam Packet Company Southern 100 on the Isle of Man has been delayed due to a red flag incident.
The Newcomers were undertaking their first laps in controlled conditions with travelling marshals when the session was halted at 18:31pm BST after one lap.
Manx Radio’s commentary team confirmed that medical crews are in attendance.
More to follow.
