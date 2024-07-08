Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 69th Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 is under way with opening practice taking place on Monday evening, July 8.

The four-day meeting at the 4.25-mile Billown course runs until Thursday, July 11.

A stellar line-up includes former Solo champions Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and Davey Todd, plus Jamie Coward, Paul Jordan, Mike Browne, Michael Sweeney, Dominic Herbertson and Nathan Harrison.

The Sidecar class has also attracted an impressive entry including this year’s TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe, Ben Birchall and Kevin Rosseau and Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes.

The qualifying and race schedule is as follows (all times BST):

Monday, July 8 – Practice

6:18pm to 6:25pm – All Newcomers sighting laps

6:26pm to 6:40pm – 1100cc class

6:47pm to 7:01pm – Lightweight class

7:29pm to 7:43pm – Supersport 600

7:50pm to 8:04pm – Supersport 600

8:11pm to 8:25pm – 1100cc class

8:32pm to 8:45pm – Lightweight class

8:53pm to 9:10pm – Sidecars

Tuesday, July 9 – Practice and Racing

6:18pm to 6:30pm – Solo Non Qualifiers

6:37pm to 6:49pm – Supersport 600

6:56pm to 7:08pm – Supersport 600

8:00pm – Race 1: Peel Holdings Senior Race (7 laps)

8:35pm – Race 2: Mike Karush Plumbing and Heating Lightweight Race (6 laps)

Wednesday, July 10 – Racing

6:25pm – Race 3: Ellan Vannin Fuels Senior Race (7 laps)

7:05pm – Race 4b: JCK 600cc B Race (7 laps)

7:40pm – Race 4a: H&H Motorcycles 600cc Race (7 laps)

8:30pm – Race 5: Ace Hire Sidecar Race (6 laps)

Thursday, July 11 – Racing

Morning

9:50am – Race 6b: JCK 600cc B Race (7 laps)

10:30am – Race 6a: S&S Motors 600cc Race (7 laps)

11:10am – Race 7: G H Corlett Solo Founders Race (6 laps)

11:40am – Race 8: Steam Packet Senior Race (7 laps)

12:15pm – Race A: Station Garage Lightweight Consolation Race (6 laps)

Afternoon

1:5pm – Race 9: Bettridges of Foxdale Car Sales 600cc Challenge Race (7 laps)

2:30pm – Race 10: Bushy’s Brewery Lightweight Race (6 laps)

3:20pm – Race 11: Ellan Vannin Fuels Championship Race (9 laps)