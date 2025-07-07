Southern 100: Red flag halts second Supersport session - rider 'conscious and stable'

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 19:59 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 20:21 BST
The second Supersport practice session at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man was red-flagged on Monday evening at the Billown course.

An official update confirmed there had been a “single rider incident” with the competitor involved said to be “conscious and stable”.

A statement from the Southern 100 said: “A single rider incident at Stadium Bend caused the session to be stopped.

“The rider is conscious and being taken to Nobles Hospital for further assessment.”

Spectators watch the opening night of practice at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Spectators watch the opening night of practice at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

England’s Davey Todd was leading the times in the session on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda after three laps from Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan by 0.9s when it was halted at 19:47 BST.

There is currently a delay to the evening schedule.

