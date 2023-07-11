News you can trust since 1737
Southern 100: Two fatalities confirmed after serious incident at Billown

Two fatalities have been confirmed following a serious incident at the Southern 100 road races on the Isle of Man on Tuesday evening.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 21:55 BST

A crash occurred at the end of Superbike qualifying, resulting in a red flag situation after two riders, a marshal and a spectator were involved.

A statement from the organisers said: “The Southern 100 can confirm that a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.

“The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that the Southern 100 regrets to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.

Manx police and race marshals at the Southern 100 race course on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident on Tuesday evening resulting in two fatalities.Manx police and race marshals at the Southern 100 race course on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident on Tuesday evening resulting in two fatalities.
“The Southern 100 pass on their deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.

“At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved.

“The Coroner of Inquests has been informed. A further statement will be released in due course.”