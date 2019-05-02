Special William Dunlop tribute programme to be broadcast on BBC NI during North West 200 race week

A tribute programme to Northern Ireland road racing great William Dunlop will be aired on BBC One NI during North West 200 race week.

The TV special, ‘Remembering William’, has been produced with the blessing of the Ballymoney racer’s partner, Janie Brolly, and his family.

William Dunlop's partner, Janine Brolly, and mum Louise at the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards in January, where William was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

William was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

One of the sport’s most popular competitors, he rated amongst Irish road racing’s greatest ever riders, winning races at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix and amassing 108 national victories during an illustrious career.

Hosted by BBC Sport NI’s Stephen Watson, this special tribute to the 32-year-old is due to be broadcast on Tuesday, May 14, at 10.40pm.