'Spectator access issues' forced cancellation of Kells Road Races

The Kells Road Races have been cancelled for the second successive year due to spectator access issues identified around the course in County Meath.

The club announced the decision and blamed ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

A statement issued by Race Secretary Aileen Ferguson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, unfortunately we are forced to cancel 2018 Kells Road Races, which were due to take place on the 23rd and 24th of June. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We do intend to run the annual Classic Parade on Friday, 22nd of June, with details to follow.

“We thank everyone for their support during this difficult year. To anyone who has donated monies to this year’s event, we will refund in full if required. Otherwise we will transfer the balance to the 2019 fund.

“Due to recent developments on the course this year, which resulted in resulted in access being denied to certain spectator areas – an issue which we would hope to resolve for 2019 – we felt it was unsafe and impractical to run.

“Again, we would like to than everyone for their support and it is with great sadness that this course of action has had to be taken.”

Last year, the meeting was called off due to a hike in the cost of insurance provision.

The first Irish national race meeting in the Republic of Ireland will now be the Skerries 100 in North County Dublin, which will take place from July 7-8.