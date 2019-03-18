Stage set for official launch of 2019 Isle of Man TT Races in Douglas

A number of big announcements are planned on Tuesday as the official launch of the 2019 Isle of Man TT races takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

A host of road racing’s top names are beginning to arrive on the island along with leading media representatives, industry personnel and event sponsors for three days of photo shoots, TV work and interviews.

This year’s TT start numbers will be confirmed, plus a number of rider and team announcements are also planned involving John McGuinness, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

The launch party will be held at the iconic Villa Marina on Tuesday evening featuring many of the sport’s biggest stars including McGuinness, Hickman, Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, James Hillier, Michael Rutter, Conor Cummins, Lee Johnston, Gary Johnson, Dave Johnson, Derek McGee and last year's top newcomer Davey Todd.

ITV4’s TT presenters Matt Roberts and two-time race winner Steve Plater will conduct the interviews on stage.

Ben and Tom Birchall and Dave Molyneux and new passenger Harry Payne will represent the Sidecar class during the chat show, which will be streamed live on the official Isle of Man TT Races website at www.iomttraces.com from 8pm.