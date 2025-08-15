Cornwall's Josh Gilbert (Lexa MX Racing) leads a star-studded entry for round five of the MRA Ulster Motocross Championship at the Mountain Quarter MX track near Saul, just outside Downpatrick, on Saturday.

The Knock Motorcycle Club has gone all out, securing some of the top British Championship riders to compete against the best local talent.

Gilbert, who finished second at the recent Motul MXGB round at Landrake, will be joined by Taylor Hammal (Bike It MTX Kawasaki), currently fifth in the British MX1 standings after claiming fifth overall at Landrake, alongside Chris Mills, Carlton Husband, and Josh Vail.

The local challenge will come from Martin Barr (Apico Honda), who had a tough day at Landrake, finishing tenth overall in MX1. The Ballyclare rider, who is sixth in the British standings, will be aiming to improve on last weekend's results.

Mark Galloway with Martin Barr and land owner Joe Ritchies ahead of Saturday’s Ulster Championship meeting at Mountain Quarter

Stuart Edmonds (Seca Racing) joins Barr, with Nathan Green (GoMX Yamaha), Jason Meara (Moto-Cycle GasGas) and current Ulster Championship leader, Kawasaki’s Niall Cregan, also vying for the podium.

Glenn McCormick was the mid-week winner of the Pro MX2 Monster Mountain MX Masters, and hopes to build on his recent victory at the Brian Bell Memorial Trophy meeting when he lines up on the 250 Chambers KTM.

An exclusive invitation race for the 30 fastest qualifiers will be held for the Tommy Stewart Memorial Trophy at the end of the day's racing. The gates open early in the morning for practice and qualifying, before racing gets underway at 11 am.

Meanwhile, Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and passenger Paul Horton wrapped up their 2025 British sidecar Championship challenge at Wakes Colne, finishing fourth overall.

Emma Wray claimed second place in the ATV Pro Women's Championship in America. (Photo by Wray Racing)

The team qualified sixth fastest, however, in race one, disaster struck at the start when a stone smashed Campbell’s goggles and the roll-off unravelled, wrapping around the rear wheel before hitting the engine kill switch.

Campbell said: “It left us with a lot of work to do, to eventually claim sixth.”

Race two was straightforward, with the Ulster team making a good start before finishing fourth. It was enough to claim fourth in the final standings behind champions Brett Wilkinson and Joe Millard.

“We were in contention for third, but a DNF a couple of rounds ago cost us too many points,” added Campbell. “Still, fourth wasn't a bad result after a tough season.”

Belfast teenager Sophie Ferguson claimed her maiden International Trials podium in Sweden

Belfast teenager Sophie Fereguson had a day to remember when she claimed her maiden International trials podium with a brilliant third place at the FIM European Championships in Sweden on August 9.

Ferguson, who was presented with the Kawasaki Young Rider Of The Year award at the start of 2025 at the Irish Motorbike Awards, is one of the brightest talents in local motorcycling.

After sealing her first podium, she went on to finish fourth the following day in the fourth round of the championship.

Also recently, Lisburn’s Emma Wray completed her debut season in the American ATV Pro Women's Championship as runner-up to reigning champion Kinsey Osborn.

Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Paul Horton finished fourth in the British Sidecar Championships. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

The 35-year-old, riding the Crf450rWalsh hybrid, became the only rider to beat Osborn in 44 races when she took victory at Ecceconne and Sunset Ridge.

The championship decider, however, came down to the final round at Briarcliff, Ohio – Osburn's home track.

“It was winner take all, and I was up against it,” said Wray. “It was never going to be easy, but I was proud of myself as I finished only two seconds behind Kinsey (Osborn) in race one and three seconds behind in race two. On her home track, she had the edge.”

She hopes to return in 2026, but it all depends on finances.

“There are a lot of people in America who want me to return,” she added. “Hopefully, they can put a package together, and we can make it work.”