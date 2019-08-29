Steve Mercer's compensation claim in wake of TT course car crash 'must be heard in Isle of Man'

Injured former TT racer Steve Mercer has been told any claim for compensation arising out of his life-threatening collision last year must be heard in the Isle of Man.

The Kent rider suffered serious injuries following a collision with an official course car at the event in 2018. The incident happened after he was instructed to return to the Grandstand against the racing direction of the course following a fatal crash in qualifying, which claimed the life of Manx rider Dan Kneen.

The Auto Cycle Union (ACU) has admitted liability for the accident, which left 37-year-old Mercer with life-changing injuries.

An application submitted by the ACU to hear the claim on the Isle of Man has been approved by Deemster Alan Gough.

Mr Mercer’s preference for the claim to be heard in England was based on his belief that he would have a better chance of receiving greater compensation.