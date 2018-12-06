Steve Mercer thanks 'my angels' for second chance after 100mph course car collision at Isle of Man TT

Steve Mercer says he is grateful ‘for another chance’ after living to tell the tale following his head-on crash with an official course vehicle at the Isle of Man TT.

Mercer sustained critical injuries in the accident this year, which occurred when riders were instructed to ride back along the course to the paddock against the racing direction following Dan Kneen’s fatal crash in practice on May 30.

Maidstone's Steve Mercer in action on the Jackson Racing Honda at Ballagarey during practice for the Isle of Man TT.

An independent investigation into the incident is ongoing, which is being led by former head of the UK Motor Sport Association, Rob Jones.

Six months on, Mercer – pictured on a motorcycle for the first time since the life-threatening crash – expressed his gratitude that he had survived. He also thanked everyone who had offered messages of support in the aftermath.

“Six months ago - I was hit head-on by an Isle of Man TT course car that was travelling at over 100mph and somehow lived to tell the tale,” said the Maidstone man on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supporting me and to my angels for another chance.”

The course car was travelling to the scene of Dan Kneen’s crash at Churchtown near Ramsey when the collision occurred. Mercer’s injuries included a broken back and fractured larynx. The driver of the car was not injured.