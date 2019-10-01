Stunning mural in Ulster housing estate pays tribute to five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea

A stunning mural paying tribute to five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been officially unveiled in a Newtownards housing estate.

The mural was launched in the West Winds estate by young local woman Jodie McCaughey, who was involved in a serious accident during a motocross event.

With funding from the Housing Executive, West Winds Social and Cultural Institution (WWSCI) worked closely with the Executive’s Community Cohesion team over the past 12 months to create the mural, which depicts Rea sitting on his Kawasaki machine.

Darren Gibson, Chairperson for the WWSCI, said: “West Winds estate suffers from high levels of division within the community, so this is the start of small steps being taken to create a more community friendly and positive area.

“We would like to congratulate Jonathan on securing his fifth straight World Superbike championship at the weekend, a true inspiration to community.

“Thanks to the Housing Executive’s Cohesion team for all their help and support throughout this process.”

Owen Brady, the Housing Executive’s Ards and North Down Area Manager, added: “We are delighted to be able to unveil the mural in recognition of the achievements of Jonathan Rea, a sporting hero for many in Northern Ireland and now the winner of the last five World Superbike championships.

“The artwork, completed by local artist Noel Morrison (Rocky’s Art), is incredible and has received a large amount of positive feedback from the local residents.

“The West Winds estate is an extremely vibrant Community and we wanted to highlight Jonathan as an inspiration to all young people that with hard work their dreams can become a reality,” he added.

“We really hope that Jonathan likes the mural and that we might see him one day soon coming to have a look for himself. Following Jonathan’s win this weekend, we had to update the mural today, adding 2019 to the list of world titles.”