Sunday's opening British Superbike race delayed at Oulton Park following red flag - '120 metres of oil contamination' after bike problem for Peter Hickman

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 5th Oct 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 14:14 BST
Peter Hickman on the 8TEN Racing BMW at Oulton Park in Cheshire. (Photo by Photo by ian Hopgood)placeholder image
Sunday’s opening British Superbike race at the penultimate Showdown round was red-flagged due to oil on the circuit at Oulton Park.

Reigning champion and title leader Kyle Ryde was leading the race on the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha when the red flag went out after Peter Hickman’s 8TEN Racing BMW suffered an engine problem.

Oil has been dropped on the racing line on the course and an operation is underway to clean the track.

The spillage was reported as being around 120 metres in length during TNT Sport’s live coverage of the race.

The race was stopped at approximately 13:21 BST.

On Saturday, Australian rider Josh Brookes won the first race of the weeked on the DAO Racing Honda after a last-lap pass on Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati).

