Sunday's opening British Superbike race delayed at Oulton Park following red flag - '120 metres of oil contamination' after bike problem for Peter Hickman
Reigning champion and title leader Kyle Ryde was leading the race on the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha when the red flag went out after Peter Hickman’s 8TEN Racing BMW suffered an engine problem.
Oil has been dropped on the racing line on the course and an operation is underway to clean the track.
The spillage was reported as being around 120 metres in length during TNT Sport’s live coverage of the race.
The race was stopped at approximately 13:21 BST.
On Saturday, Australian rider Josh Brookes won the first race of the weeked on the DAO Racing Honda after a last-lap pass on Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati).