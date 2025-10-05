Peter Hickman on the 8TEN Racing BMW at Oulton Park in Cheshire. (Photo by Photo by ian Hopgood)

Sunday’s opening British Superbike race at the penultimate Showdown round was red-flagged due to oil on the circuit at Oulton Park.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champion and title leader Kyle Ryde was leading the race on the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha when the red flag went out after Peter Hickman’s 8TEN Racing BMW suffered an engine problem.

Oil has been dropped on the racing line on the course and an operation is underway to clean the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spillage was reported as being around 120 metres in length during TNT Sport’s live coverage of the race.

The race was stopped at approximately 13:21 BST.