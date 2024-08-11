Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin suffered a massive high-side in Sunday’s British Superbike Sprint race at Thruxton which resulted in a red-flag stoppage.

The Northern Ireland rider was flung from his Hager PBM Ducati machine on the first lap of the race when he was holding third position at the Hampshire circuit.

Irwin, who started from second place on the front row of the grid, appeared to be in some pain as he was attended to by the marshals immediately after the incident.

The Safety Car was deployed before the red flag came out.

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin with his father Alan at Thruxton. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Irwin finished 14th in Saturday’s race and is third in the championship, 29 points behind reigning champion Tommy Bridewell.

His younger brother Andrew was involved in a high-speed crash on the final lap in Saturday’s race but fortunately escaped relatively unharmed.