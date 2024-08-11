Sunday's opening BSB race red-flagged after massive high-side for Glenn Irwin at Thruxton
The Northern Ireland rider was flung from his Hager PBM Ducati machine on the first lap of the race when he was holding third position at the Hampshire circuit.
Irwin, who started from second place on the front row of the grid, appeared to be in some pain as he was attended to by the marshals immediately after the incident.
The Safety Car was deployed before the red flag came out.
Irwin finished 14th in Saturday’s race and is third in the championship, 29 points behind reigning champion Tommy Bridewell.
His younger brother Andrew was involved in a high-speed crash on the final lap in Saturday’s race but fortunately escaped relatively unharmed.
Sunday’s race is set to be restarted over 10 laps.
