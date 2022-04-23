Superbike victory gives Michael Sweeney Cookstown 100 double in re-started race

The MJR Kawasaki rider took victory by 3.5s from McAdoo Kawasaki’s Adam McLean, with Mullingar man Thomas Maxwell over seven seconds back in third.

Earlier, the race was red-flagged on the first lap following an incident after Gortin corner on the run towards McAdoo Bends.

Cork man Mike Browne and Paul Jordan from Magherafelt were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Sweeney on his way to Superbike victory on the MJR BMW at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday in Co Tyrone.

The Superbike race was rerun over six laps, with Sweeney getting the job done in impressive fashion to complete a double on Saturday, with the Republic of Ireland rider also winning the Supertwin race.