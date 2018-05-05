TANDRAGEE 100: Derek McGee dominates Supersport race

Derek McGee was a runaway winner of the Supersport 600 race at the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

McGee, who qualified second fastest, stormed into the lead on the opening lap and immediately opened a cushion of 2.1 seconds on the B&W Site Sealants/Lady B Kawasaki.

The reigning Irish Supersport and Superbike champion continued to extend his advantage as a battle raged behind him for the remaining rostrum places, with Derek Sheils, William Dunlop, Adam McLean and Michael Sweeney in close contention.

Dunlop made progress into second place on the Temple Golf Club/Caffrey Yamaha ahead of Sheils and McLean on the third lap, but young prospect McLean was on the move on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

McLean moved into the runner-up spot at the end of lap three as Dunlop, Sheils and Sweeney gave chase.

McGee was nine seconds ahead on the penultimate lap, with McLean holding onto second ahead of Sweeney, Dunlop and Sheils.

On the sixth and final lap, McGee eased off the pace to win by over six seconds, with McLean fending off a late charge from Dunlop for second place. Sweeney rounded out the podium places ahead of Sheils, who won the earlier Open Superbike race.

Joe Loughlin completed the top six, 36.625 seconds behind Sheils.

Dennis Booth was a faller on the final lap at Bells Crossroads, escaping unhurt.

The race followed a delay of over two hours after a four-rider incident in the Junior Support race at Castle Corner. One rider was airlifted to hospital but none of the competitors involved are understood to have sustained life-threatening injuries.