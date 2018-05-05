TANDRAGEE 100: Derek Sheils wins thrilling Superbike opener

Derek Sheils prevailed in a red-hot Open Superbike race that went down to the wire at Saturday’s Around A Pound Tandragee 100.

The Cookstown/B.E. Racing rider started from pole on the Suzuki GSX-R1000 but it was Derek McGee who led the way on the first lap on his Kawasaki ZX-10R, with Manx rider Dan Kneen tucked in behind on the Tyco BMW.

The leading trio broke away, with Sheils and McGee trading places at the front as Kneen kept a watching brief on the S1000RR without quite being able to get close to enough to challenge for the lead.

Behind them William Dunlop eventually found his way past Banbridge man Shaun Anderson to take fourth on the Temple Golf Yamaha. Dunlop had been in seventh place on lap one before he began to pick his way through.

Sheils had to moved into the lead on the penultimate lap ahead of McGee by 0.7 seconds, with Kneen dropping back slightly, 2.3 seconds adrift.

However, on the sixth and final lap, Mullingar man McGee edged closer to Sheils and was right on his rear wheel as they charged towards Bells Crossroads for the final time.

As Sheils held his line, McGee ran wide on the brakes, allowing Kneen to pounce for the runner-up spot as McGee was forced to settle for the final rostrum place.

William Dunlop held fourth ahead of the impressive Anderson (Suzuki), while Michael Sweeney completed the top six on the MJR BMW.

Davey Todd (Cookstown/B.E. Racing Suzuki) excelled on his race debut at the 5.3-mile course as he finished seventh ahead of McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean.