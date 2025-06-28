Michael Dunlop won the showpiece Around A Pound Tandragee 100 Superbike race on Saturday for a double after a record-breaking shootout with Michael Sweeney.

Dunlop eventually broke clear and triumphed by eight seconds in the six-lap finale on his MD Racing BMW, but the 33-time Isle of Man TT winner had to work hard in the early stages to shake off Sweeney.

Dunlop – who has now won 13 races at Tandragee – made a fast start and led after the opening lap, with Sweeney right in his wheel tracks on his MJR BMW.

The Ulsterman smashed the outright lap record – set by Sweeney in the earlier Open Superbike race (109.796mph) – with the first 110mph lap around the 5.3-mile course at 110.497mph.

Michael Dunlop set a new outright lap record at the Tandragee 100 on his MD Racing BMW as he won the headline Superbike race from Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW). (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Sweeney, though, was only 0.46s behind and responded in style, reclaiming the lap record with a speed of 110.99mph on the next lap.

Dunlop managed to pull a slight advantage of 1.362s at the end of the fourth lap, with the leading duo 11 seconds clear of the battle for third involving Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and Shaun Anderson (Team Classic Suzuki).

With two laps remaining, Dunlop made a decisive break with another absolute lap record of 111.584mph to lead Sweeney by almost five seconds.

The Ballymoney rider increased his lead by another three seconds to win comfortably from Sweeney, who was in excellent form over the weekend.

Anderson finished third, while Cummins recovered to take fourth despite running wide at the last corner on the final lap as he battled for the final rostrum place.

Marcus Simpson (WH Racing powered by Dynobike Honda) and Kevin Keyes (Daracore Yamaha) were the top eight.

Dunlop was celebrating a big bike brace after winning the earlier Open Superbike race from Sweeney.