TANDRAGEE 100: Supersport pole for Derek Sheils

Dublin’s Derek Sheils doubled up during qualifying at the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Friday as he shot to the top of the times in the Supersport 600 session.

Sheils earlier topped the Superbike leader-board and led the way again on his ex-William Dunlop Yamaha R6, lapping in 3m 00.504s.

Early pacesetter Derek McGee, also second fastest in the Superbike session, was only 0.237s behind on the B&W Site Sealants Kawasaki, with Skerries man Michael Sweeney third quickest on his Yamaha.

William Dunlop was fourth fastest on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha, setting his best lap in a time of 3m 03.485s. Adam McLean was fifth on the McAdoo Kawasaki, with the top five covered by 3.4 seconds on the time sheets.

Newcomer Davey Todd was sixth fastest on the Cookstown/B.E. Racing Honda ahead of Andy Farrell and James Chawke.

SUPERSPORT QUALIFYING:

1 Derek Sheils (Yamaha) 3m 00.504s

2 Derek McGee (Kawasaki) 3m 00.741s

3 Michael Sweeney (Yamaha) 3m 02.753s

4 William Dunlop (Yamaha) 3m 03.485s

5 Adam McLean (Kawasaki) 3m 03.999s

6 Davey Todd (Honda) 3m 07.460s

7 Andy Farrell (Kawasaki) 3m 10.168s

8 James Chawke (Honda) 3m 10.168s.