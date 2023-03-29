Ian Hutchinson on the Milwaukee BMW during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT last year.

The decision comes after 16-time TT winner Hutchinson suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain during pre-season training.

Hutchinson’s racing licence has been revoked for 12 months as a result of his health scare, which he confirmed earlier in March.

Last year, the Yorkshireman rode the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team at the TT.

The team will still contest the North West 200 in May with Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley – the event’s most successful rider with 27 wins – who has signed a deal to return to the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the SYNETIQ BMW.

TAS Racing team principal Philip Neill said: “First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery.

“Clearly we are disappointed to miss our first Isle of Man TT in 23 years, aside from the Covid years of course.

“Everything was in place for this year’s event together with Milwaukee and our other valued partners. We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season.”

A team statement said Hutchinson has made a ‘remarkable’ recovery and has already received the all-clear to drive his car.

However, he is unable to race this year in line with the sport’s protocols following his stroke at the end of February.

Hutchinson, who made history after becoming the first rider to win five races in a week at the TT in 2010, will be in attendance at the North West 200 and TT to represent the team and sponsors Milwaukee.

