Tearful Josh Elliott salutes 'incredible' start to 2019 British Superbike Championship at Silverstone

An emotional Josh Elliott toasted his maiden victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship as the OMG Suzuki rider left Silverstone with the joint title lead.

Former Superstock 1000 champion Elliott was confirmed as the winner of race one at the Northamptonshire circuit after Tarran Mackenzie received a three-second penalty following a collision with his McAMS Yamaha team-mate, Jason O’Halloran.

OMG Suzuki rider Josh Elliott is the joint leader of the British Superbike Championship after the first round at Silverstone. Picture: David Yeomans.

The pair were battling for the lead on the final lap when Mackenzie was deemed to have caused the Australian to crash out, earning a reprimand from Race Direction.

A jubilant Elliott was declared the winner and the Co. Fermanagh rider followed up with a fine runner-up finish in the second race to take a share of the championship lead with race winner Mackenzie.

Elliott said: “I don’t think I can (sum it up) – it’s just incredible. I was in tears on the slow down lap because there is so much emotion and it’s been a hard battle over these past few years.

“In 2017 I had no ride going into the season and now I’m on the podium in the BSB race so I’m over the moon and I can’t put it into words,” he added.

“It’s amazing to race with those guys because they have so much experience and the Yamaha is good around here, so be even be on their back wheel is mega.”

Northern Ireland riders Glenn Irwin and David Allingham crashed out in race one, escaping injury.

Irwin finished 11th in race two, with Allingham in 19th.

Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin impressed as he finished sixth and seventh, while Keith Farmer was 15th and 12th.

Dublin's Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) made it a double in the Supersport class, twice getting the better of Carrick's Alastair Seeley.

Fermanagh's Lee Johnston scored a brace of fourths on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.

Kevin Keyes won the National Superstock 600 race from Aaron Clifford, while Rhys Irwin was fifth in both British Talent Cup races as Scott Swann finished eighth and ninth.