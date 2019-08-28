Teenage prospect James Hind lights up Manx Grand Prix, Junior victory for Isle of Man ace Nathan Harrison

Manx Grand Prix sensation James Hind underscored his potential as a rider to watch in the future as he shattered the lap record in two classes.

The 19-year-old from Market Rasen broke the Junior record on his Yamaha R6 from a standing start, setting a new mark of 121.773mph.

Hind had opened up a comfortable advantage of 11 seconds from eventual winner Nathan Harrison when he was cruelly forced out at Greeba Bridge on lap two.

However, the teenage prospect – who finished third in the Junior Classic TT behind Padgett’s Honda stars Bruce Anstey and Davey Todd last Saturday – made amends in the MGP Lightweight race in the evening.

Hind powered into the lead with a 115.20mph standing start lap on the Dennis Trollope Yamaha TZ250 and upped his pace to 116.453mph on lap two.

After his pit stop, the Market Rasen man controlled the race and won the three-lap event by 28.6 seconds from Italian rider Francesco Curinga (Paton), with Ireland’s Dave Butler completing the top three on his 650cc Kawasaki. Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed finished 11th on his Suzuki SV650.

The Ultra-Lightweight race was won by Frenchman Lancelot Unissart on his Honda VFR400 by 15.6 seconds from Tom Snow (Honda Moto3) and Alex Sinclair (Yamaha FZR).

Earlier, the Isle of Man’s Nathan Harrison was a popular winner on home soil after overcoming a 30-second penalty for speeding in pit lane to claim the spoils in the Mylchreests Junior Manx Grand Prix.

After race leader Hind’s demise, Onchan man Harrison took over at the front on his Suzuki from Liverpool’s Stephen Smith (Suzuki) and southern Irishman Andy Farrell (Kawasaki).

By Ramsey on lap two, Smiths had cut Harrison’s lead to 6.5 seconds and it appeared as though the Manxman’s hopes were all but over when he received a speeding penalty following his pit stop.

Smith was confirmed as the new leader but Harrison was on a mission and he was only five seconds down at Glen Helen on the third and final lap, with Skerries man Farrell in close contention in third, 1.4 seconds adrift.

There was little to choose between Smith and Harrison on the run to Ramsey and the lead changed hands again at the Bungalow, with Harrison nosing back in front by only 0.3 seconds.

He carried his momentum over the Mountain for the last time and wrapped up a hard-earned success by 3.8 seconds from Smith, with Farrell a further 4.7 seconds down in third position.

Harrison said: “I made things hard for myself and I knew what I’d done. I must like making things hard for myself but I’ve got the win and I can’t thank everybody enough.”

Stephen Parsons from Kendal was fourth on his Kawasaki ahead of fellow English riders Andrew Fisher and Steven Procter, both riding Yamaha machinery.

Brad Vicars (Honda) and Italy’s Francesco Curinga (Honda) were the top eight.

Tweed had a DNF while Dennis Booth was 26th and Tommy Henry 36th.

The race was reduced from four laps to three after being delayed by showers around the Mountain Course, eventually getting underway at 2.30pm.

On Tuesday, Frenchman Pierre-Yves Bian won the Newcomers A race by 16.5 seconds from Swansea’s Samuel Mousley.

For the first time in history, the blue riband Senior Manx Grand Prix has been brought forward to Thursday (2.30pm) with bad weather forecast on Friday and Saturday.