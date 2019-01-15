Ten-year old Lewis Spratt to make his Arenacross debut

Ten-year-old Lewis Spratt will make his Arenacross debut this weekend at the SSE Arena, when he rides in the opening round of the 65cc championship.

The Omagh County Primary school pupil who has been racing since he was six, has no pre race expectations but is looking forward to the challenge after missing out on the Coupe de la Lavenir in Belgium at the end of the 2018 season, through injury.

The young KTM rider was having a great season lying third in both the Ulster and Irish championships on his 65sx KTM before breaking his wrist in a non-racing accident.

“I was gutted,” reflected Lewis. “I was really looking forward to racing in Belgium after being picked for Team Ireland and despite my dad taking me to the oxygen chamber and getting lazer treatment, the break hadn’t enough time to heal.

“It was a big disappointment not only for me but for my family as well because they were all set to come and support me in Belgium. That’s when my dad decided to try and get entries for the Arenacross.”

Lewis will compete in all three rounds of the series and although he has no previous experience he can’t wait for the gate to drop on Friday night.

“We thought that Lewis had not been accepted for the series and we went out and bought tickets for the family as usual,” laughed his father Mark.

“I decided to enter Lewis as a pick me up after missing the Belgium trip. We have been going to the event since he was three and every time we left the event he said to me that he wanted to race arenacross, so here we are.

“He was playing on his Xbox when I told him that his entry had been accepted, he just burst into tears and said that he was so happy to get picked.

“We are going into it completely blind but we will race and learn. There is no pressure on him whatsoever all he has to do is enjoy the event and let the results take care of themselves,” said Mark.

The two times Irish and one time Ulster champion will join Cole and Robbie McCullough in the class over the series.