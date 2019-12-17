The top 30 fastest road racers in the world - ever!

Peter Hickman set a scorching new world road racing lap record in excess of 136mph at the 2019 Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod.

Riding the Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR, the 32-year-old re-established the 7.4-mile course as the fastest road race in the world after lapping at 136.415mph on his way to victory in the Thursday Superbike race.

Dean Harrison lapped at 134.918mph at the 2018 Isle of Man TT on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

It was the first 136mph average lap speed of any pure road racing course and the represents another historic feat for Hickman’s, with the English star also becoming the first rider to crack the 135mph bracket when he won the Senior race at the Isle of Man TT in 2018.

This year’s TT and Ulster Grand Prix were hit by inclement weather throughout practice and racing, which makes Hickman’s incredible new benchmark all the more impressive given the lack of dry track time.

Few riders improved on their previous best laps this year, although Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston managed to increase his fastest ever lap, clocking a speed of 133.272mph at Dundrod in August.

Following the 2019 international road races, the updated list of the top 30 fastest road racers in the world is as follows:

New Zealand's Bruce Anstey on the Honda RC213V-S at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix.

TOP 30 WORLD’S FASTEST ROAD RACERS

1. Peter Hickman (BMW) 136.415mph (Ulster GP 2019)

2. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 134.918mph (TT 2018)

3. Dan Kneen (BMW) 134.541mph (Ulster GP 2017)

Michael Dunlop set his fastest ever road racing lap of 133.979mph at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2016.

4. Bruce Anstey (Honda) 134.396mph (Ulster GP 2017)

5. Conor Cummins (Honda) 134.183mph (Ulster GP 2017)

6. Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 134.089mph (Ulster GP 2016)

7. Michael Dunlop (BMW) 133.979mph (Ulster GP 2016)

8. Guy Martin (BMW) 133.527mph (Ulster GP 2010)

9. Keith Amor (BMW) 133.435mph (Ulster GP 2010)

10. Cameron Donald (Suzuki) 133.401mph (Ulster GP 2010)

11. Lee Johnston (BMW) 133.272mph (Ulster GP 2019)

12. Gary Johnson (Honda) 133.129mph (Ulster GP 2009)

13. William Dunlop (Suzuki) 132.745mph (Dundrod 150 2014)

14. John McGuinness (Honda) 132.701mph (TT 2015)

15. Davey Todd (Suzuki) 132.605mph (Ulster GP 2018)

16. James Hillier (Kawasaki) 132.414mph (TT 2015)

17. Ryan Farquhar (Kawasaki) 132.402mph (Dundrod 150 2009)

18. Derek Sheils (Suzuki) 132.041mph (Ulster GP 2017)

19. Josh Brookes (Norton) 131.745mph (TT 2018)

20. Michael Rutter (BMW) 131.709mph (TT 2017)

21. David Johnson (BMW) 131.595mph (TT 2015)

22. Steve Mercer (Kawasaki) 131.432mph (Ulster GP 2016)

23. Paul Jordan (Kawasaki) 131.148mph (Ulster GP 2018)

24. Ivan Lintin (Kawasaki) 131.072mph (Dundrod 150 2015)

25. Ian Lougher (Kawasaki) 130.873mph (Ulster GP 2012)

26. Jamie Coward (BMW) 130.756mph (Ulster GP 2017)

27. Sam West (BMW) 130.742mph (Ulster GP 2017)

28. Martin Jessopp (BMW) 130.741mph (TT 2018)

29: Michael Sweeney (BMW) 130.650mph (Ulster GP 2019)

30. Jamie Hamilton (Kawasaki) 130.596mph (Ulster GP 2013)