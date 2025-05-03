Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Zealander Mitch Rees says he has “no expectations of any kind” as he prepares to make his Briggs Equipment North West 200 debut next week with Clive Padgett’s Milenco Racing Team.

Rees joins Davey Todd in the Yorkshire squad, who renewed his ties with Padgett to ride a Honda CBR600RR and Paton in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Both Todd and fellow North West 200 and Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman were beaten by 31-year-old Rees at the famous Cemetery Circuit at Wanganui on Boxing Day.

A three-time New Zealand Superbike champion, Rees travelled with Todd to Northern Ireland last week for a look around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course with Race Director Mervyn Whyte.

New Zealand's Mitch Rees with Milenco Padgett's Racing team boss Clive Padgett.

“I enjoy street circuits,” Rees said.

“I found them terrifying at first but I learned to make them flow and I started to have some fun. These roads are very different to the New Zealand tracks though – none of them at home are this long or as fast.”

Rees, whose brother Damon sadly passed away following a non-racing -related illness in 2023 when he had been competing in the British Supersport Championship, will concentrate on the 1000cc classes at the North West, where he will ride a Honda Fireblade Superstock machine.

“That will make life easier because that is what I am familiar with,” said Rees, who rides with the number 92 plate previously used by his brother.

Mitch Rees (Honda) leads Davey Todd and Peter Hickman during last season’s Suzuki International series at Manfield in New Zealand.

“And racing with the Padgett’s team will also make it easier for me because they have so much knowledge and experience.

“I have no expectation of any kind of a result for this year. There is so much to learn so I want to do that with minimal risk and come back next year with a plan.”

Team boss Padgett has always adopted a cautious approach when it comes to rider recruitment and believes Rees has the experience and maturity necessary to take on the challenges of the North West and TT.

“Mitch is mature and knows the racing game,” he said.

“He knows that the NW200 and TT are a whole different kettle of fish to what he is used to in New Zealand but he wants to learn and build for the future and I think our team can help him to do that.

“Mitch knows Davey so there will be a familiar face in the team when he arrives to help him feel at home but we can’t promise he will have as much sunshine as he is used to at home!”

Ian Hutchinson and Conor Cummins rode for Padgett last year but have moved to different teams for 2025, joining MLav Racing and Burrows/RK Racing respectively.

Todd won his first race at the North West 200 on a Padgett’s Honda in the rain in 2019 and will be among the hot favourites in the class once more.

The 29-year-old clinched a treble last year, winning the second Supersport race on a Powertoolmate Ducati and sealing a Superstock double on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW for Ulster team TAS Racing.