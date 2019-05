Thursday’s practice and race schedule at the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils.

PRACTICE

Thursday, May 16

(Roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 16

(Roads closed 5pm-9pm)

Race 1 – Tides Restaurant Supersport Race (6 laps)

Race 2 – Bayview Hotel Superstock Race (6 laps)

Race 3 – MCL InsureTech Supertwin Race (4 laps)