Thursday's practice at Classic TT restricted to single untimed practice lap due to rain

The Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix organisers will attempt to make up for lost time by running two qualifying sessions on Friday after practice week was decimated by poor weather on the Isle of Man.

Thursday's planned contingency afternoon qualifying session was cancelled due to rain around the Mountain Course.

Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

A road traffic collision on the Mountain Mile prior to the closure of roads in the evening caused a delay whilst a camper van parked on Glencrutchery Road added to the problems faced by the organisers.

Rain showers and poor visibility also had a detrimental impact on the evening session, when only the Classic TT Junior and Senior machines completed an untimed lap, which got underway at approximately 7.40pm.

The Classic Superbike and Lightweight session was cancelled.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson advised competitors to ‘ride to the conditions’ and said only riders using treaded tyres would be permitted to take part.

John McGuinness shares a laugh with Michael Rutter and Ian Lougher. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

John McGuinness took the chance for a lap on the Winfield Paton in the gloomy conditions as he prepares for Saturday's Senior race.

McGuinness said: “It was some of the worst conditions I’ve ridden in here. We had treaded tyres on and hopefully everyone rode sensibly.

“I didn’t really enjoy it and it was pretty average, but we got a lap in at least. Visibility was okay but there were only a couple of places that were dry like Kirk Michael, Rhencullen and Bishopscourt.

“The bike feels alright. We had some problems with my number one bike on the start line so this bike hasn’t been run for a while but it went okay. We’ll sleep on it now and make a plan for tomorrow.”

The organisers will attempt to slot in an afternoon session on Friday with roads due to close at 12.30pm and the first session scheduled for a 1pm start.

Roads will reopen at 4.30pm before closing again at 6pm for the start of the evening qualifying session at 6.20pm.

The opening Classic TT races are scheduled to take place on Saturday with the Bennetts Senior (11.30am) and Dunlop Lightweight (3pm) races over four laps.