Top road racing prospect Davey Todd reveals one key condition of any deal for 2020

England’s Davey Todd has a clear direction over his plans for 2020 as the exciting road racing prospect’s stock continues to soar.

The Saltburn-by-the-Sea rider is in hot demand after Todd built on an impressive full debut on the roads in 2018 with another stellar season this year.

He clinched his maiden international victory in the Supersport class at the North West 200 and lapped the Isle of Man TT course at 131.491mph on his way to sixth place in the Senior.

In August, Todd finished as the runner-up in the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix behind Peter Hickman and sealed a rostrum finish in the Supersport class on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda. He also finished fourth and fifth in the Superbike races at Dundrod.

Some of the biggest teams in road racing have come knocking but Todd has outlined one key condition of any deal for next season.

The former British Supermoto star believes Hickman and Dean Harrison are reaping the benefits of competing in the British Superbike Championship when it comes to challenging at the front at the North West, TT and Ulster GP, and Todd is determined to follow a similar route in 2020.

“Fortunately, I’ve put myself in a really good position in the shop window for next season,” said Todd, who also won the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) this year at his first attempt for the Penz 13 BMW team.

“I’ve set my goals out straight and everybody I’ve spoken to, I’ve told them what I want and that’s to be at BSB for a full season – not doing one or two rounds.

“I still believe I’ve got potential on the short circuits. I don’t just want to be doing short circuits to get me up to speed for the roads, even though I know it will: I want to go there, be competitive and I think I can be with the right team,” he added.

“That’s what I’m looking for in BSB, whether its Superstock or Superbike; both classes are so good right now and both are super-competitive. We’ve got a few things on the table at the minute and it’s about getting the best possible option for myself.

“I’d like to build a relationship with a team because everybody’s so fast these days. I believe to go fast and do it really well, you’ve got to stick with the same team year after year and not jump about to be really right at the top: ‘Hicky’ and Dean are the prime examples of riders staying with the same teams for three or four years now. They’re really dialled in and I think that’s the way to move forward.”

Todd will round off the season next month at the 53rd Suncity Group Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, where he finished ninth on his debut in 2018.

The line-up for the famous race (November 14-16), includes eight-time winner Michael Rutter on the Aspire-Ho by Bathams Honda RCV.

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston will be joined by Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson in the Ashcourt Racing colours on BMW machinery, while three-time winner Hickman is also set to return on the Aspire-Ho by Bathams BMW.

Dublin's Derek Sheils will ride for the Dungannon-based Burrows Engineering Racing team on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 and Paul Jordan from Magherafelt returns alongside Dominic Herbertson in the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki team.

Paul Bird is yet to confirm his line-up on his Ducati V4-R machines but it seems John McGuinness and Australian rider David Johnson are in line to fill the coveted seats in the team for the Cumbrian entrepreneur.