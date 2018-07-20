Tribute banner erected in memory of William Dunlop at Armoy

A tribute banner to William Dunlop has been erected in Armoy ahead of the Irish National road race next weekend.

The Ballymoney racer was a loyal supporter of the Armoy meeting, which was his home race.

The tribute banner in memory of Ballymoney's William Dunlop in Armoy.

William won 11 times at the event, making him the third most successful rider at Armoy behind his brother Michael (17) and Ryan Farquhar (12).

The 32-year-old was tragically killed during practice at the Skerries 100 near Dublin on July 7.

Thousands attended his funeral at Garryduff Presbyterian Church, where he was laid to rest alongside his father Robert, and uncle Joey.