Tribute unveiled to William Dunlop one year on from tragic death at Skerries 100

A tribute has been paid to Northern Ireland road racer William Dunlop one year on from his tragic death at the Skerries 100 in north county Dublin.

William lost his life following a crash in practice at the event on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Marshals pay their respects to William Dunlop at the Skerries 100 on Saturday. The Ballymoney rider died in a crash in practice at the event in 2018.

On Saturday, a floral tribute was unveiled near the scene of his fatal accident.

The 32-year-old was the third member of the legendary Dunlop racing family to lose their life to the sport, with William’s father, Robert, killed in a crash at the North West 200 in 2008, while five-time Formula One world champion Joey died in an accident at a race meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, in 2000.

Practice at Skerries is currently underway ahead of Sunday’s main races.

William’s cousin, Gary, is competing at the event in the Moto3/125GP class.