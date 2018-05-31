TT 2018: Dan Kneen's father gives his blessing for Tyco BMW team to race on

The father of Dan Kneen has given his blessing to Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team to continue racing at the Isle of Man TT.

Mr Kneen was tragically killed following a crash on the TAS Racing Superbike at Churchtown on the opening lap of practice on Wednesday evening.

Manx rider Dan Kneen with the Tyco BMW team at the Ulster Grand Prix last August.

His father, Richard, has paid tribute to the 30-year-old on social media and said ‘the show will go on’.

‘Hello every one, thank you for your support at this sad time. Dan lived for his racing and wild horses wouldn’t have torn him away from it. I was happy for him, he was in his element and loving it.

“My thoughts are for Leanne and my other son Ryan and are whole family. Dan would want us to be strong and for the Tyco team to crack on, they have my full backing. Let’s think of the happy times with Dan and smile when you think of him.

“Thanks to the marshals and medics and every one involved thinking of Steve Mercer as well. Best wishes for all the other TT competitors. The TT show will go on. RIP my son Daniel Richard Kneen, from Dad.”

Dan leaves behind a father, mother and brother Ryan, and partner Leanne.

Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop is due to ride the Tyco BMW in the Superbike and Senior races at the TT.