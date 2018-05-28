TT 2018: David Johnson seals late deal to ride KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar

Australian rider David Johnson has agreed a late deal to ride for Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki team in the Lightweight race at the Isle of Man TT.

Yorkshireman Ian Hutchinson was initially due to ride the RST-backed 650cc machine but Honda top brass stepped in and vetoed the arrangement at the North West 200.

Farquhar, who won the inaugural Lightweight TT race in 2012, was left on the lookout for a suitable replacement and revealed a deal was struck with Johnson hours before practice began on Saturday evening.

Johnson – who is riding for the SMR Gulf BMW team in the 1000cc classes – then went out and posted the sixth quickest lap in the opening Lightweight session, lapping at 117.03mph despite having never sat on the machine before.

Farquhar told the News Letter: “We had to find another rider after Hutchy was told he couldn’t ride the bike.

“It had to be a rider sponsored by RST because they had put some money into the bike I built for Hutchy and there were a number of names in the hat, but in the end we did a deal with David Johnson.

“He rode a Supertwin a few years back but Saturday was the first time he’d sat on my bike and he showed good pace.

“The deal was only done on Saturday after lunchtime so it was all last-minute, but he did a good job first time out because the pace was hot and heavy,” Farquhar added.

“We’re running four riders in total at the TT, with Peter Hickman, Derek McGee and Danny Webb, so we’ve got our hands full.”

Jeremy McWilliams claimed two podiums on the KMR Kawasaki at the North West 200, although Mullingar man McGee was plagued by technical issues and never had the chance to shine.

Farquhar, though, says he has no doubt McGee would also have been right in the podium mix.

“I was delighted with Jeremy getting two podiums at the North West and the races were so close that he could’ve won one, or finished fourth – they could’ve gone any way,” he said.

“I thought the Supertwin races were the best races at the North West and it wasn’t just me, other people told me they thought the same.

“Derek McGee had been going really well but he had a couple of issues, otherwise I have no doubt Derek would have been at the sharp end as well.

“We got to the bottom of the problems he had but now we’ve had a few electrical issues with two bikes that I’m working on to try and get resolved.

“I’ve put my full effort in and all the boys can do is their best. The main thing is that they stay safe and have an enjoyable TT.”