TT 2018: Dean Harrison blitzes 133mph mark for unofficial Superbike lap record

Dean Harrison continued to set practice alight at the Isle of Man TT as the English rider broke the 133mph barrier on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Harrison produced a blistering speed of 131.140mph from a standing start as the island was once again bathed in warm sunshine.

Michael Dunlop (Tyco BMW, right) and James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki), prepare to leave the start line at Glencrutchery Road.

The Bradford rider then set a new unofficial Superbike lap record on his second lap at 133.462mph, becoming only the second rider ever along with Michael Dunlop to lap the Mountain Course un under 17 minutes, setting a time in 16m 57.728s. It is also the fastest lap ever by a rider using Metzeler tyres.

Dunlop holds the Superbike lap record at 133.393mph, set in 2016, while the Ballymoney man is also the outright lap record holder following his speed of 133.962mph in the 2016 Senior.

Harrison topped the leaderboard for the second night in succession in the Superbike class, with Ulsterman Dunlop again second fastest on the Tyco BMW. The 29-year-old completed a standing start lap at 132.319mph, which was his best of the night on the S1000RR.

Dunlop was fastest in the Supersport class at 125.206mph on his MD Racing Honda from James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki), who lapped at 124.919mph. Ivan Lintin was third quickest on the Dafabet Kawasaki at 124.376mph.

Tobermore’s Adam McLean impressed with a lap of 121.575mph on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

In the Superbike session, Manx rider Dan Kneen also shone with his fastest ever lap, clocking 132.258mph on the Tyco BMW to go third quickest ahead of Smiths BMW rider Peter Hickman (132.169mph).

Conor Cummins lapped at 129.756mph on the Padgett’s Honda while the top six was completed by Michael Rutter at 129.83mph on the Bathams BMW.

David Johnson (129.360mph) on the Gulf BMW, JG Speedfit Kawasaki’s James Hillier (129.181mph), Josh Brookes (128.590mph) on the Norton and Phil Crowe (128.472mph) on his BMW were the top ten.

Shaun Anderson had a solid night as he lapped at 127.167mph on his Suzuki.

Hickman led the way in the Superstock times at 130.619mph from Harrison (130.553mph) and Kneen (129.140mph).

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston lapped at 128.288mph on the Honda Racing Fireblade to go fourth followed by Cummins (128.154mph) and Hillier (128.110mph).

Ian Hutchinson lapped at 127.038mph on the Honda Racing Fireblade Superbike and 125.196mph on his Superstock machine.