TT 2018: Full race week schedule

Racing at the Isle of Man TT commences on Saturday with the 6-lap RST Superbike race. The full schedule for a week of racing on the island is as follows:

TT RACE SCHEDULE

Dean Harrison has been consistently fast on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki throughout practice.

Saturday, June 2

12:00 - RST Superbike TT Race (6 Laps)

15:00 - Locate.im Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 Laps)

16:35 – Superstock/Supersport/Lightweight Qualifying

Peter Hickman is chasing his maiden Isle of Man TT victory.

17:10 - TT Zero Qualifying (1 Lap)

Monday, June 4

10:45 - Monster Energy Supersport Race 1 (4 laps)

12:25 - 13:05 Sidecar Qualifying (2 Laps)

14:15 - RL360 Superstock Race (4 Laps)

15:55 - TT Lightweight Qualifying (1 Lap)

16:15 - TT Zero Qualifying (1 Lap)

Wednesday, June 6

10:45 - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 Laps)

12:45 - SES TT Zero Race (1 Lap)

14:10 - Bennetts Lightweight TT Race (4 Laps)

15:55 - Sidecar TT Qualifying (1 Lap)

16:10 - Senior TT Qualifying (1 Lap)

Friday, June 8

10:15 - Locate.im Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 Laps)

12:45 - PokerStars Senior TT Race (6 Laps)