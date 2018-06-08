TT 2018: Inquest hears crash victim Dan Kneen died from 'multiple injuries'

An inquest into the death of top racer Dan Kneen during Isle of Man TT practice has heard the Manxman died from ‘multiple injuries’.

The 30-year-old came off his Tyco BMW machine at Churchtown last Wednesday during Superbike qualifying.

Manx rider Dan Kneen was tragically killed in a crash during practice for the Isle of Man TT last Wednesday.

At the opening of the inquest on Thursday at Douglas Courthouse, Coroner John Needham passed on his sincere condolences to Dan’s family.

He heard that Mr Kneen, of The Kirkway, Onchan, had crashed at an estimated 140mph, according to race marshals.

His cause of death has been established as ‘multiple injuries’.

The inquest was adjourned for a date to be fixed.

Mr Kneen’s funeral will take place next Friday, June 15, at Douglas Crematorium. Dan’s family have requested that those attending should wear casual clothing or bike gear.