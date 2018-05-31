TT 2018: Investigation underway following collision between rider and official course car

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding a collision between a rider and an official course car during practice for the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday.

Kent’s Steve Mercer has been flown to Liverpool for treatment after the incident. The 30-year-old Jackson Racing rider sustained serious injuries in the collision, which occurred following the tragic death of Dan Kneen in a separate incident at Churchtown.

A statement issued by the TT organisers on Thursday morning said: ‘TT Race organisers ACU Events Ltd can confirm that Steve Mercer, 36, from Maidstone, Kent, was the rider involved in a collision with a course car at Ballacrye during last night’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races.

‘He has been transferred to Liverpool for further assessment and treatment.

‘This followed an earlier incident during the Superbike session at Churchtown which the course car was attending.

‘ACU Events Ltd can confirm that there is an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident’.