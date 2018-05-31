TT 2018: John Burrows remembers 'amazing talent' Dan Kneen

Tributes have poured in for Manx rider Dan Kneen, who died following a crash during practice for the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday night.

Former racer John Burrows signed Kneen to ride for his Burrows Engineering Racing Team in 2014.

Dan Kneen leads the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2014 on the Burrows Engineering Suzuki.

During a hugely successful season, Kneen chalked up multiple wins at the Irish National road races on his way to the Superbike title on the Suzuki GSX-R1000.

He also secured his first international victory and the team’s maiden success at the major international road races with a hard-earned win in the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Burrows told the News Letter: “First and foremost my heart goes out to Leanne, Richard and Ryan and all the Kneen family and the Tyco BMW team.

“It’s so hard for Philip and the team to swallow this and it hasn’t been the first time it has happened to such a professional team.

“As far as Dan goes, he came to ride for me in 2014 and we had a great season. He won the Irish Championship on our Superbike, winning at tracks that he had never raced at before.

“He was an amazing talent and just today I had said to someone that he was going so well. One thing about Dan was that he was a racer, not a qualifier, and when the flag dropped he was a different man.

“He was a fantastic talent who had so much ability and he will be sadly missed.”

Kneen also rode for Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing team in 2016.

He was a popular figure in Ireland, where he has been a regular at the Irish National road races over the last few years.