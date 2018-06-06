TT 2018: Maiden Supersport victory for Dean Harrison

Dean Harrison clinched his maiden Supersport victory in the second Monster Energy race at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday.

Harrison led all the way as chief rival Michael Dunlop was hit with a 30-second penalty for speeding in pit lane following his stop at the end of lap two.

Michael Dunlop finished fifth after incurring a 30-second time penalty for speeding in pit lane.

It was English rider Harrison’s second TT win after he won the Lightweight race in 2014.

The 29-year-old, who is the outright lap record holder following his stunning 134.432mph lap in the Superbike race on Saturday, had a comfortable margin of 18.6 seconds in hand over Peter Hickman on the Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph at the end, with James Hillier 11.7 seconds back in third on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Harrison led all the way on the Silicone Engjneering Kawasaki and was clear of Monday’s Supersport winner Dunlop by 8.3 seconds at the end of lap two as they came in for their pit stops.

He lapped at 129.09mph, which was just outside Dunlop’s new lap record for the class, set in the first race, of 129.197mph on his MD Racing Honda.

Harrison set a new race record in 1h 11m 28.059s, bettering the previous record by 8.7 seconds.

Ballymoney man Dunlop finished fifth behind Conor Cummins on the Padgetts Honda, with Josh Brookes completing the top six on the McAMS Yamaha.

Lee Johnston took seventh (Padgetts Honda) ahead of Gary Johnson on his Lee Hardy Racing Triumph.

Derek McGee had been running as high as eighth but was reported to be having problems with his Kawasaki at Glen Helen on the final lap.

Newcomer Davey Todd was 12th on the Burrows Engineerjng Racing Honda.