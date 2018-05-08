TT 2018: Michael Dunlop has six appeal as Superbike start numbers revealed

Isle of Man TT outright lap record holder Michael Dunlop will again carry the number six plate as he bids to add to his tally of 15 wins around the Mountain Course.

Dunlop clinched a double in the Supersport and Senior races in 2017, adding a fifth manufacturer to his winning repertoire following his Senior triumph on the Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Lee Johnston on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

He has joined Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team for the Superbike class in 2018, reverting back to the S1000RR on which he has enjoyed some of his greatest successes at the TT.

Confirmation of the Superbike start numbers released on Tuesday revealed that Manx rider Conor Cummins will have the honour of setting off down Glencrutchery Road at number one for the first time.

Sadly, Bruce Anstey misses out through injury, while Norton rider John McGuinness is also confirmed as a withdrawal on the SG7 machine after suffering a re-fracture of his right leg.

Behind Padgett’s Honda rider Cummins, James Hillier will start at number two on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, with Michael Rutter at three on the Bathams BMW.

William Dunlop has been allocated number 14 for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT races.

Ian Hutchinson, who made a successful racing return in a club meeting at Mallory Park over the weekend, is at number four on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison, one of the standout riders from 2017, is at number five on the Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki ahead of Ballymoney man Dunlop.

The next rider away will be Gary Johnson (7) on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki, who sets off in front of Tyco BMW’s Dan Kneen (8) and David Johnson, who is riding for the SMR Gulf BMW team this year.

Smiths BMW rider Peter Hickman did everything except win his maiden TT last year, finishing on the podium in all five races he started. Hickman is considered as one of Dunlop’s chief rivals on the S1000RR and will start from tenth.

Australia’s Josh Brookes on the Norton SG7, Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW will start from 11th and 12, while Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston retains his traditional number 13 on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

William Dunlop (Temple Golf Club Yamaha), Derek Sheils (Penz13.com BMW) and his team-mate Jamie Coward, Phil Crow and Steve Mercer are the top 18 seeded riders. Mercer is expected to take over Hutchinson’s Honda ride if the English rider is not fit enough to compete.

SUPERBIKE START NUMBERS:

1: Conor Cummins (Padgett’s Honda)

2: James Hillier (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki)

3: Michael Rutter (Bathams BMW)

4: Ian Hutchinson (Honda Racing)

5: Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki)

6: Michael Dunlop (Tyco BMW)

7: Gary Johnson (Briggs/RAF Reserves Kawasaki)

8: Dan Kneen (Tyco BMW)

9: David Johnson (Gulf BMW)

10: Peter Hickman (Smiths BMW)

11: Josh Brookes (Norton)

12: Martin Jessopp (Riders Motorcycles BMW)

13: Lee Johnston (Honda Racing)

14: William Dunlop (Temple Golf Club Yamaha)

15: Derek Sheils (Penz13 BMW)

16: Jamie Coward (Penz13 BMW)

17: Phil Crowe (BMW)

18: Steve Mercer (Honda Racing) TBC