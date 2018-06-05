TT 2018: Michael Dunlop says 130mph Supersport lap on cards

Michael Dunlop obliterated his own lap record as he roared to his 17th Isle of Man TT victory in Monday's opening Monster Energy Supersport race, setting a stunning new benchmark of 129mph.

Dunlop completed a quick-fire double on his MD Racing Honda after his RST Superbike TT triumph on the Tyco BMW on Saturday.

Michael Dunlop flies over Ago's Leap on his MD Racing Honda in the first Supersport race.

The 29-year-old has now overtaken Ian Hutchinson on the roll of honour and is the third most successful solo rider in the history of the event behind his uncle Joey (26) and John McGuinness (23).

Dunlop won by 10.2 seconds to claim his seventh Supersport TT win from Dean Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, with Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph) edging out James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) to seal the final spot on the podium.

He says a lap of 130mph is on the cards in Wednesday's second Supersport race (10:15).

“The first race was a bit up and down but I got settled in for this one and thanks to all the boys,” said Dunlop, who won last year’s sole Supersport race.

“The pit stop was perfect and we had a few changes to do, but it’s fantastic, really fantastic.

“I genuinely think I could do a 130mph lap, so just wait for it.

“We went into the race a bit blind today because we didn’t have a pile of time on the bike and we can make the package better, without a doubt,” he added.

“It’s a fast pace but I felt really good there and I’m starting to ride a bit harder too, so that is a good thing.”

Runner-up Harrison was magnanimous in defeat and allowed Dunlop to cross the line ahead of him on the fourth and final lap.

“Respect to everyone on the grid and it was a really good race,” said Harrison.

“We got off to a good start and I was ten seconds in front, so it is nice (for Michael) to have a carrot to chase.

“I got stuck behind a couple of people in a few sectors and we may have lost bit of time, but it wasn’t meant to be today,” he added.

“We had good pace and we weren’t a million miles away so I’m not going to complain and we’ll just have another go on Wednesday.

“It’s nice to finish the race and I feel really good.”

Hickman set his fastest ever Supersport lap at over 128mph on the fourth lap to snatch third away from Hillier and the English rider was relieved to finally overcome some of his recent bad luck.

“It was close and I made a bit of a mistake coming into the pits because I didn’t remember which button to press for the pit lane speed limiter,” he said.

“I knew it was close but I lost a few seconds in the pits. I really got my head down but someone had crashed on the Mountain and I had to really roll off before the Verandah.

“I caught a bit of traffic towards the end but they didn’t hold me up too much, so a massive thanks to the Smiths Racing team – the Trooper Beer Triumph finally came good when it mattered after misbehaving all week.”

Harrison was only 0.2 seconds ahead of Hickman at the finish, with Hillier 1.8 seconds back in fourth.

Manx rider Conor Cummins finished fifth on the Padgetts Honda, 40.9 seconds behind.

Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha), Gary Johnson (Lee Hardy Racing Triumph), Lee Johnston (Padgetts Honda), James Cowton (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Ivan Lintin (Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki), were the first ten.

Derek McGee took 11th on the B&W Site Sealants Kawasaki ahead of newcomer Davey Todd on the Burrows Engineering Racing Honda.

Ian Hutchinson finished 16th on the Padgetts Honda followed by Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Michael Sweeney from Skerries (MJR Yamaha).