TT 2018: New red flag procedure confirmed after collision between rider and official course vehicle

A new red flag procedure has been confirmed at the Isle of Man TT following Wednesday’s collision involving a rider and an official course vehicle.

Steve Mercer from Kent is in a critical but stable condition in hospital in Liverpool after the incident, which occurred at Ballacrye on the first lap of qualifying.

The course vehicle was attending the scene of the fatal crash involving Manx rider Dan Kneen in a separate incident at Churchtown.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed that riders will now only be able to travel in the racing direction of the course following a red flag incident.

The statement said: ‘Gary Thompson, MBE, Clerk of the Course, Isle of Man TT Races has confirmed that following the collision which involved the Course Inspection Car and a rider during Wednesday evening’s Superbike Qualifying session, the following procedure will now take place with immediate effect:

‘A Red Flag instruction will apply to the entire TT Mountain Course irrespective of where that incident occurred. There will be no movement on the TT Mountain Course by any rider until the incident has been cleared, regardless of how long that incident may take to clear.

‘The riders will only be permitted to move in Course direction under the control of Travelling Marshals front and rear’.