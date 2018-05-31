TT 2018: Peter Hickman powers to top of Thursday's Superbike times

Peter Hickman set the pace in Superbike qualifying on Thursday night on the Smiths BMW at the Isle of Man TT with a lap of 132.806mph, his fastest ever lap of the Mountain Course.

Hickman clocked a time of 17m 02.757s on his second lap after opening with a speed of 131.113mph from a standing start.

Michael Dunlop was third fastest on Thursday on the Tyco BMW.

Manx rider Conor Cummins was second fastest on the Padgett’s Honda at 131.175mph – set on his second flying lap – with Michael Dunlop slotting into third on the Tyco BMW, clocking 130.959mph as the session reached an end. Dunlop has yet to complete two laps in succession on the S1000RR.

Times were down compared to Tuesday with damp spots reported around the course after overnight rain, while riders were asked to approach St Ninian’s with caution due to debris on the course after Yorkshire’s Chris Petty crashed. He was reported to be ‘sitting up’, but was taken to Noble’s Hospital.

Dean Harrison, who had led the times on Monday and Tuesday, was fourth quickest on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki (130.612mph) ahead of Gulf BMW rider David Johnson (129.632mph) and Norton’s Josh Brookes (129.147mph). Harrison's lap of 133.462mph on Tuesday remains the quickest of practice week so far.

Aussie Johnson was fastest on his Superstock machine at 129.202mph from Hickman (128.381mph), Harrison (128.246mph) and Dunlop (128.012mph). Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson was fifth fastest at 126.728mph.

Shaun Anderson continued his fine form as the Northern Ireland rider lapped at 126..990mph on his Suzuki.

In the Supersport class, Ivan Lintin led the way at 123.22mph on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki from Jamie Coward (Prez Racing Yamaha) at 123.208mph.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston was third quickest on the Padgett’s Honda at 123.023mph from Dominic Herbertson (122.758mph) and Josh Brookes on the McAms Yamaha, who lapped at 122.699mph.

Adam McLean impressed on the McAdoo Kawasaki with a speed of 121.894mph to go sixth fastest on the night.

Newcomer Davey Todd continued to make solid progress as he lapped at 123.995mph on the Burrows Suzuki GSX-R1000, which was unofficially the sixth fastest lap by a TT newcomer.