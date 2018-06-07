TT 2018: Sensational newcomer Davey Todd riding crest of wave

Isle of Man TT newcomer Davey Todd says he has far exceeded his expectations after becoming the second fastest newcomer in the history of the event.

Todd lapped at 127.890mph as he finished tenth in the Superstock race on Monday for Northern Ireland’s Burrows Engineering Racing Team.

Impressive TT newcomer Davey Todd with Burrows Engineering Racing team boss John Burrows and his son, Jack.

His speed bettered Australian rider Josh Brookes’ best newcomer lap in 2013 (127.726mph), with Superstock race winner Peter Hickman setting the quickest lap ever by a Mountain Course rookie in 2014 at 129.104mph.

On Wednesday, he went ever quicker, clocking a lap of 128.051mph from a standing start during the Senior TT qualifying lap.

Todd, who finished 16th in Saturday’s RST Superbike race and 12th in both Supersport races, says all his preparation and hard work prior to the event has paid dividends.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and I never expected at all that I’d be this quick,” he said.

“I’ve put in so much work before I came here and I don’t believe anyone could actually put in more work than I have, which was learning the course and doing everything I possibly could to be prepared.

“I still didn’t think I’d be this quick, this fast, but I’m really riding within myself and I don’t want to make any mistakes.

“I haven’t made any mistakes and the bikes are working awesomely, so I’m just enjoying myself,” he added.

“I did two laps at 127.6mph in the Superstock race as well as the lap at 127.8mph, so that was great.

“In the Supersport races, we haven’t had many laps on the 600 but we still finished 12th and lapped at over 124mph, which was amazing. It didn’t feel quick to me and I was just riding within myself.

“I finished 16th in the first Superbike race and I never expected to be up that far and battling with some of the names that I was, and beating some of them.

“It’s crazy to be around those riders who are well respected and big names.”

Todd lapped at 126.268mph from a standing start in the RST Superbike race but isn’t setting any targets for the blue riband Senior TT on Friday.

“I just aim to improve each time I am out. The Superstock and Superbike are pretty much the same bike and the team have got them prepped so well; the suspension, everything is working so well.

“I have just tried to improve within myself and learn the track each time I am out there so I just want to keep on that same road.”

Team boss John Burrows said he has been blown away by Todd's lap speeds in his maiden year at the event.

“When we came here with Davey as a newcomer it was very hard to know what to expect. I thought a lap of 125mph was possible because Davey is such a strong rider, but to do what he has done is unbelievable," said ex-racer Burrows.

"He has caught the eye of a lot of people already. Davey has been a pleasure to work with at the TT. Morale in the team is high and we are now looking forward to the Senior TT on Friday.”

The 22-year-old from North Yorkshire only made his road racing debut last year at the Skerries 100 but immediately impressed with some strong results.

He also excelled at Armoy and the Ulster Grand Prix and was handed the chance to ride for Burrows’ team at the East Coast Racing Festival at Killalane at the end of the season.

Todd was snapped up by ex-racer Burrows this year and after being left frustrated at the Tandragee 100 and North West 200, the top Supermoto rider has been riding the crest of a wave at the TT, where he has marked himself out as a rider with a big future at the legendary Mountain Course festival.