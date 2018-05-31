TT 2018: Steve Mercer 'critical but stable'

Kent’s Steve Mercer is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition in hospital, the TT organisers have confirmed.

The 36-year-old was involved in a collision between an official course car at Ballacrye during Wednesday’s evening ill-fated practice session.

The Jackson Racing rider was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool after being treated initially at Noble’s Hospital on the island.

On Thursday afternoon, a statement released by the organisers said: ‘Isle of Man TT Races organisers ACU Events Ltd have confirmed that Steve Mercer, 36, from Maidstone, Kent, the rider involved in a collision with a course car at Ballacrye during last night’s Superbike qualifying session, is in a critical but stable condition after being transferred from the Isle of Man to Liverpool.

‘ACU Events Ltd has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident’.

The collision occurred following the death of Manxman Dan Kneen in a separate incident at Churchtown, which the course vehicle had been attending.