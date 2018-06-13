TT 2018: Steve Mercer surgery 'didn't go as well as hoped' says wife Caroline

Steve Mercer has undergone surgery that ‘did not go as well as hoped’ as the Kent rider remains in Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after his Isle of Man TT return ended in disaster.

Mercer was involved in a collision with an official course vehicle at Ballacrye, which was attending the scene of Dan Kneen’s fatal crash during TT practice on Wednesday, May 30.

His injuries include a fracture to his larynx and pelvis, a broken ankle and heel, damage to his back and bruising to his brain stem. He also has 5cm of his femur missing, according to his wife, Caroline.

Steve’s condition is described as stable but the 36-year-old is scheduled for further surgery on his leg this week after a six-hour operation did not go as planned due to dirt in the wound.

His wife provided an update via social media and said the English rider is ‘taking a step in the right direction’.

She has thanked those who have made donations through a Just Giving page, which on Wednesday had raised over £19,800.

Caroline said on Facebook: ‘Sorry for the lack of updates, it's been a long difficult week for us.

‘Steve had six hours of surgery on his leg and ankle today which didn't go as well as hoped due to dirt in the wound, however he is booked in for further surgery later this week to finish what they started. It's the first of many operations on his leg but they're confident they can mend it.

‘He has been very up and down this last week and just as we think he's making progress he takes a few steps back but he has managed a few hours today and yesterday without his ventilator, so it looks like we're finally taking a step in the right direction.

‘He's still having problems with his temperature, which was up to 39 degrees yesterday. The hospital fan was broken and they didn't have another so I made his first purchase from the very, very generous donations we have received and got him a fan which reduced his temperature back down to a much more comfortable 36 degrees.

‘I quite literally can't thank each and everyone of you enough for your amazing kindness and donations. I have been reading him messages from the just giving page today and he's overwhelmed. Thank you just doesn't cover how grateful we are to all of you.’

Mercer called time on his racing career last year following a huge crash at the 11th Milestone at the TT.

However, he was tempted back after testing the Honda Racing Fireblade and was set to replace Ian Hutchinson in the team if the Yorkshire rider was unable to compete at the event following his injury comeback.

Hutchinson recovered sufficiently to race at the North West 200 and TT but Mercer struck a late deal with the Jackson Racing team to ride Honda machinery.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Following the collision, a new red flag procedure was implemented with immediate effect, stipulating that competitors will no longer return to the Grandstand against the racing direction of the course in the event of a red flag.

Steve's Just Giving page is at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stevemercerofficial