TT 2018: Steve Mercer undergoes surgery after course car collision

Maidstone’s Steve Mercer has undergone surgery for pelvic and leg injuries following a collision with an official course vehicle at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Ballacrye in the wake of the fatal crash that claimed the life of Dan Kneen, which the course car had been attending.

Mercer’s wife Caroline provided an update on social media on Friday morning, revealing the extent of the injuries he suffered in the incident.

She wrote: ‘Just to give you an update, Steve had surgery early Thursday morning for pelvic and leg injuries which went as well as the doctors could have hoped at this stage.

‘Other injuries include a broken ankle, heel, T12 vertebrae, a fracture to his larynx and damage to his neck, which means he’s not currently able to breathe for himself without support.

‘They’re keeping him heavily sedated most of the time to make him more comfortable whilst he recovers from his injuries’.

The 36-year-old, who is being treated in hospital in Liverpool, was described as 'critical but stable' in an official statement from the TT organisers on Friday morning.

ACU Events Ltd have confirmed an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident.