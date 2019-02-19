TT 2019: 'Big year' for Michael Sweeney and Martin Jones Racing

Leading Irish road racer Michael Sweeney will continue riding under the Martin Jones Racing banner this season as he looks ahead to a ‘big year’ at the Isle of Man TT in particular.

The Skerries man will compete in all six races at the Mountain Course showpiece in June, where he will ride BMW S1000RR machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races and a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport events.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2014.

Sweeney will also contest the Lightweight race on a 650cc Kawasaki ER6 for Kiely Heating Racing.

A regular podium finisher at the Irish National road races, Sweeney’s best result at the TT to date is seventh place in the Lightweight race, which he achieved last year. He also finished 18th in both Supersport races and capped race week with a fine 12th place in the Senior finale.

The County Dublin man, who made his TT debut in 2014, said: “I really feel that I am now getting a feel for the TT Course and every year I’ve built and improved on the previous year.

“This is a big year for me and I’m looking to make further progress and improve my lap times and race positions and staying with the same team will help with that.”