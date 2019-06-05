TT 2019: FOUR races planned for Thursday, Senior TT switched to provisional Friday morning slot

The Isle of Man TT organisers will aim to run four races on Thursday after Wednesday’s schedule was once again hit by the weather.

Damp and misty conditions affected some parts of the Mountain Course, although the Bennetts Lightweight TT is still scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday evening over three laps from 6.30pm.

The Supersport machines are removed from Parc Ferme after the second Supersport TT race was postponed on Wednesday due to rain and mist on the Mountain.

The second Monster Energy Supersport race has been postponed until Thursday, when it is also hoped to run the RL360 Superstock race – carried over from Monday – plus the second Locate.im Sidecar event and the SES TT Zero race.

With further inclement weather predicted later on Friday afternoon, the blue riband Dunlop Senior TT has been brought forward to 10.30am.

Thursday’s race schedule is as follows:

12.15pm - Superstock

2.15pm - Sidecar Race Two

4pm - TT Zero

6.30pm - Supersport Race Two