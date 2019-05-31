TT 2019: Friday evening qualifying cancelled again as weather thwarts organisers on Isle of Man

Friday evening’s Isle of Man TT qualifying schedule has been scrapped due to inclement weather.

The news comes as a further setback to the organisers, with only two sessions held so far. The afternoon session was also lost to rain and mist.

The opening RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar races were originally due to take place on Saturday before being switched to a revised programme on Sunday, but this now also appears to be in jeopardy with the prospect of racing now not going ahead until next week.

High winds of up to 45mph and mist on the Mountain resulted in the latest cancellation on Friday evening. Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson had considered attempting to allow competitors two-thirds of a lap out to Ramsey, but with rain moving in from the east, this was also not possible.

It is now hoped to run two qualifying sessions tomorrow in the morning and afternoon. The schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 2019

10.15: Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow closed

10.30: Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa closed

11.00: Rest of the TT Course closed

11.40: Superbike/ Superstock/ Supersport/ Newcomers (except Lightweight)

13.10: Sidecar qualifying

14.50: Supersport/ Lightweight/ All Newcomers

15.45: Sidecar qualifying (1 lap)

16.10: Superbike/ Superstock (1 lap)

16.30: TT Zero (1 lap)

17.30: Roads open except Mountain section

18.30: All roads open around the Course