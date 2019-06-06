TT 2019: Friday’s schedule for Senior race day

The 2019 Isle of Man TT is set to conclude on Friday morning with the six-lap Dunlop Senior TT.

The showpiece race has been brought forward to an earlier start time of 10am with a weather warning in place for heavy rain later in the afternoon.

Dean Harrison topped the times during Thursday evening’s Senior qualifying lap, clocking a speed of 131.49mph on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Hat-trick hero Peter Hickman was second fastest on the Smiths BMW at 131.15mph and will be gunning for a fourth victory this week. The 32-year-old has already won the Superbike, second Supersport and Superstock races to increase his TT tally to five wins.

Fresh from his 19th TT victory in the Lightweight race on the Paton, Michael Dunlop lapped at 130.31mph on the Tyco BMW, while Conor Cummins did 129.4mph on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Last year’s top newcomer, Davey Todd, produced a magnificent lap as he clocked 129.1mph on the Penz13 BMW and the 23-year-old will be aiming to sign off on a high.

Other big contenders include James Hillier, Michael Rutter and David Johnson.

Friday’s Senior Race Day Schedule is as follows:

07.45: Mountain Road closes

09.30: Rest of TT Course closes

10.00: Dunlop Senior TT (6 laps)

15.30: Roads Open (except Mountain)

16.30: All Roads Open