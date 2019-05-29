TT 2019: Ian Hutchinson escapes serious injury following high-speed crash in qualifying

A number of riders were involved in separate incidents during the second Isle of Man TT qualifying session on Tuesday evening, with Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson crashing out at the 11th Milestone.

Hutchinson came off on his second lap but escaped unhurt and later returned to the team truck in the paddock.

The 16-time TT winner had lapped at 125.39mph on his opening lap on his CBR1000RR Fireblade, which stood as the fifth quickest time of the session.

Paul Williams crashed at Governors but was reported as OK, while Jason Corcoran came off at Glen Helen and was taken to Nobles Hospital with a reported neck injury.

Emmett Burke crashed at the Gooseneck and went to Nobles with a reported leg injury.

Meanwhile, New Zealand newcomer Daniel Mettam has been discharged from hospital following his crash during Sunday’s qualifying session at the Black Hut.